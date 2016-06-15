UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Moody's
* Increase in ridesharing drives demand for new auto insurance coverage
* Rapid growth of ridesharing services will benefit personal auto insurers with flexibility to offer hybrid products that meet ridesharing drivers' specific needs
* With the expansion of Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing and others, global regulators have recognized an insurance gap in regard to ridesharing Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources