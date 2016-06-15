BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* FireEye said to have rebuffed several recent takeover offers - Bloomberg, citing sources
* One of potential buyers for FireEye was Symantec Corp- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Symantec stopped its sale discussions with FireEye in early February - Bloomberg, citing source Source text: (bloom.bg/1VZJPkl) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities