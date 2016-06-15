June 15 (Reuters) -

* FireEye said to have rebuffed several recent takeover offers - Bloomberg, citing sources

* One of potential buyers for FireEye was Symantec Corp- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Symantec stopped its sale discussions with FireEye in early February - Bloomberg, citing source Source text: (bloom.bg/1VZJPkl) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)