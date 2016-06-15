June 15 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
* Says entered into an agreement for a $210 million
strategic investment from Ping An ZQ China Growth Opportunity
Limited
* Plan to use proceeds for repurchasing common stock
throughout remainder of year and investing in our China
operations
* Expect this investment will be accretive for Nu Skin
shareholders
* Nu Skin Enterprises says currently anticipate delivering
Q2 revenue at high end of, or slightly above, previous guidance
of $560 to $580 million
* Ping An ZQ China Growth Ltd purchasing $210 million in
principal amount of 4.75 percent, four-year convertible senior
notes
