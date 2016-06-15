June 15 Sonus Networks Inc

* On June 13, 2016, co and Bank Of America entered into second amendment to credit agreement, dated June 26, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amendment of credit agreement increases commitments from $15 million to $20 million

* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended by second amendment, including an extension of the maturity date to June 30, 2017

* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended, including reduction of aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents from $85 million to $50 million