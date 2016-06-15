June 15 PHH Corp:
* On June 13, 2016, PHH Mortgage Corp amended and restated
its committed purchase facility for early funding with Fannie
Mae
* Committed funding letter agreement commits Fannie Mae to
accept sale and delivery of, and to purchase, mortgage loans and
pools of mortgage loans from PHH Mortgage
* Committed funding letter agreement to terminate on
December 13, 2016, subject to Fannie Mae's and phh mortgage's
early termination rights
* Commitment to purchase mortgage loans or pools of mortgage
loans pending at any time was reduced to aggregate principal
balance of $300 million
Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XXQhu8)
