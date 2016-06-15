June 15 Corium International Inc :
* On June 14, 2016, co approved and initiated a reduction in
its workforce of employees and contractors - SEC filing
* Reduction affects about 17% of co's total workforce, and
includes locations in San Francisco bay area, western Michigan
* Expects reduction in workforce to be substantially
completed by the end of June 2016, fully completed by the end of
DEC 2016
* Estimates reductions will result in charges of about $0.3
million and require cash expenditures totaling about $0.5
million
