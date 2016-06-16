UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
June 16 Darty Plc :
* Statement of results
* Like-for-like sales 1 up 6.1 per cent in France and 3.9 percent for group
* Web sales up 13 per cent and market share gains in both france and belgium.
* Retail profit up 24 per cent for group to eur 93.1 million (2015: eur 74.9 million).
* Over eur 150 million improvement in cash flow and a eur 115 million reduction in net debt year on year.
* Fy group revenue up 4.1 per cent to eur 3,656.8 million (2015: eur 3,512.1 million). Group like-for-like sales up 3.9 per cent (2015: down 1.6 per cent).
* Fy group retail profit 3 up 24 per cent to eur 93.1 million (2015: eur 74.9 million)
* Exceptional items of eur 36.5 million (2015: eur 13.7 million) principally relating to asset write offs and business disruption costs in netherlands, restructuring in france and offer related costs
* Adjusted profit before tax 4 up 36 per cent to eur 69.6 million (2015: eur 51.3 million). Adjusted earnings per share 7.3 cents (2015: 5.8 cents).
* Does not currently intend to recommend a final dividend
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
