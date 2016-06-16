June 16 Purplebricks Group Plc
* Revenues up 448%
* Gross profit up 427% to 10.6 million
* Sold £2.8bn of property in year, with a further £1.7bn
sold subject to contract
* Plans to launch in australia in 2016, a £3.3bn market
* Our momentum has continued into second half of year, with
continued growth in instructions in may and a strong start to
june.
* We continue to scale and anticipate that uk business will
move into profit in current financial year.
* We are confident in making continued rapid progress in
current financial year.
