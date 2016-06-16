June 16 Purplebricks Group Plc

* Revenues up 448%

* Gross profit up 427% to 10.6 million

* Sold £2.8bn of property in year, with a further £1.7bn sold subject to contract

* Plans to launch in australia in 2016, a £3.3bn market

* Our momentum has continued into second half of year, with continued growth in instructions in may and a strong start to june.

* We continue to scale and anticipate that uk business will move into profit in current financial year.

* We are confident in making continued rapid progress in current financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)