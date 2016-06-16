BRIEF-Fantasy Aces Daily files for Chapter 7 protection
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection
June 16 Viking Supply Ships AB :
* Bankruptcy petition against Viking Supply Ships A/S (VSS A/S) is withdrawn
* Norseman Offshore AS has withdrawn the petition for bankruptcy against VSS A/S which had been filed with the Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen on June 9, 2016
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in Japan
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil plans to overhaul its bankruptcy law to help troubled companies survive a two-year recession that has led a record number of them to suspend debt payments, a senior member of the government's economic team said on Tuesday.