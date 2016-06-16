June 16 Intu Properties Plc :

* Response to media comment

* Intu confirms that it is in advanced discussions with QIC regarding potential acquisition of QIC's 50 per cent interest in Intu Merry Hill in West Midlands

* If acquisition were to proceed, consideration is likely to be around 410 million pounds and would be funded through a combination of new debt and existing resources

* Whilst discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty that any transaction will be undertaken.

* Whilst discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty that any transaction will be undertaken.