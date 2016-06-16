June 16 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Enhanced capital notes - Supreme Court decision

* Court held that a Capital Disqualification Event (CDE), as defined in conditions of ECNS, has occurred

* Supreme court has today handed down its decision in respect of interpretation of certain terms of Enhanced Capital Notes (ECNS)and found in group's favour