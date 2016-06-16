BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Enhanced capital notes - Supreme Court decision
* Court held that a Capital Disqualification Event (CDE), as defined in conditions of ECNS, has occurred
* Supreme court has today handed down its decision in respect of interpretation of certain terms of Enhanced Capital Notes (ECNS)and found in group's favour Source text for Eikon: For detailed coverage on this, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.