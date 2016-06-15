June 15 CalPERS:

* CalPERS keeps health premium increases low for 2017

* Says approved health care rate and plan changes for 2017 that include an average 3.24 percent overall premium increase

* Projected to spend estimated $8.9 billion in 2017 to purchase health benefits for 1.4 million active, retired state, local government, school employees Source text - (bit.ly/1tx3IEP)