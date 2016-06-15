BRIEF-INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES
* INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JAN 30 - SEC FILING Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kdJg8f) Further company coverage:
June 15 CalPERS:
* CalPERS keeps health premium increases low for 2017
* Says approved health care rate and plan changes for 2017 that include an average 3.24 percent overall premium increase
* Projected to spend estimated $8.9 billion in 2017 to purchase health benefits for 1.4 million active, retired state, local government, school employees Source text - (bit.ly/1tx3IEP)
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.