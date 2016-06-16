LONDON, June 16 Liontrust Asset Management Plc
* On 31 March 2016, assets under management were £4.8
billion (2015: £4.5 billion), an increase of 7 percent
* Adjusted profit before tax of £14.6 million (2015: £12.1
million), an increase of 21 percent
* Revenues of £45 million (2015: £37 million), an increase
of 22 percent, includes £7.4 million of performance fee revenues
* Profit before tax of £9.4 million (2015: £7.3 million), an
increase of 29 percent
* Second Interim dividend per share of 9.0 pence, brings the
total dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March
2016 to 12.0 pence
* Net inflows for the year to 31 March 2016 of £255 million
