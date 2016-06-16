June 16 Poundland Group

* Comparable pre-tax profits (excluding converted 99p Stores, brand amortisation and ineffective element of the hedge) -13.5% to £37.8 million (2015: £43.7 million)

* Statutory pre-Tax profits -83.7% to £5.9 million (2015: £36.2 million)

* EBITDA -4.1% to £56.9 million (2015: £59.4 million)

* Diluted EPS -94.6% to 0.61p (2015: 11.34p)

* Final dividend proposed of 2.00p per share (2015: 3.00p), total dividend payment for year of 3.65p per share (2015: 4.50p)

* Q1 total group sales increased by 30.1% to £300.9 million (2015: £231.6 million)

* Underlying sales for 11 weeks ended 12 June 2016 increased by 28.6% (2015: 3.5%) to £294.5 million (2015: £228.9 million)

* Extending trial in Spain until November 2016

* 20 to 30 net new stores planned in UK/Ireland in FY2017

* Extending trial in Spain until November 2016

* 20 to 30 net new stores planned in UK/Ireland in FY2017

* Says strategically well placed for progress under Kevin O'Byrne's leadership