MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, June 16 Yorkshire Building Society
* Chief Executive Chris Pilling has given notice of his intention to step down at the end of the year
* "The process of finding a suitable successor to build on Chris' achievements has already commenced," said Chairman John Heaps
* "I have decided to step down with the intention of pursuing new and different opportunities that will give me more balance with my family life," said Pilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.