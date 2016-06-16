June 16 Teleste Oyj

* Teleste and Huawei agree to co-operate on Danish gigaspeed project

* Cooperation regards delivery of next generation of intelligent amplifiers for use in TDC Group's cable network upgrade in Denmark to new DOCSIS 3.1 technology

* Says upgrade of cable network to begin in June 2016, and is targeted to be completed by end of 2017

* Says project generates significant volumes for Teleste DOCSIS 3.1 compliant amplifiers

* Parties have agreed not to disclose deal value