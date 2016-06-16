June 16 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* On june 15, co entered into $3.25 billion 364-day credit
agreement,$3.75 billion five-year credit agreement with group of
lenders
* Five-Year facility contains an accordion feature under
which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to
$4.25 billion
* 364-Day facility replaced company's prior $2.75 billion
364-day facility, entered into on june 17, 2015
* Five-Year facility replaced company's prior $3.25 billion
five-year facility, entered into on june 18, 2014
* Existing $2.25 billion five-year credit agreement entered
into on june 17, 2015 will continue in full force and effect
