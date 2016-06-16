June 16 Strax AB :

* Reports sales growth of about 15 percent to and including May 2016

* Target for 2016 is EBITDA of about 8 million euros, corresponding to EBITDA-margin of 8 pct

* Long-term target is EBITDA margin of 12 percent Source text: bit.ly/21o4j5V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)