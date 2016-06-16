Italy grants state guarantee for Pop Vicenza, Veneto's new bonds
MILAN, Feb 1 Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday.
June 16 GLG Pharma SA :
* Gets subsidy of about 10.0 million zlotys ($2.52 million)from Polish National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) for its Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) treatment project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, Feb 1 Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday.
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: