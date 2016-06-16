BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16 Financial Conduct Authority(FCA):
* FCA charge five in alleged investment fraud
* Two also charged with perverting course of justice contrary to common law, one charged with money laundering offences contrary to proceeds of Crime Act 2002
* Offences relate to promotion and sale of shares in Atlantic Equity Llc between July 2013 and March 2014
* Following today's hearing a trial has been set for 4 September 2017.
* Alleges defendants were involved in promotion of investment schemes that offered investors interests in a purported commercial development in madeira
* Due to investment schemes promoted, 175 investors may have lost approximately £2.75 million (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.