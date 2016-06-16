June 16 Ashtead Group Plc :

* Has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank

* Arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in co purchased on co's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme

* Aggregate purchase price under this arrangement will not exceed 200 million pounds

* Maximum price paid be limited to be no more than 105 percent average middle market closing price of co's shares for 5 business days before purchase is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)