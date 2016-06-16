BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
June 16 Noble Energy Inc :
* Noble energy further enhances wells ranch position through DJ basin acreage trade
* Signed definitive agreements with PDC Energy to exchange certain acreage in greater Wattenberg area of Northern Colorado
* Will receive approximately 11,700 net acres in company's wells ranch development area in exchange for approximately 13,500 net acres
* Existing production on acreage will remain with each party
* Following closing of acreage exchange, Co's total wells ranch development area net acreage will increase to approximately 78,100 acres
* Received $486 million on June 14, 2016, through an initial closing of sale of approximately 33,100 net acres to synergy resources
* Remaining funds from synergy, estimated to be $19 million, will be received in a final closing expected to occur in q4 of 2016
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.
LLANTRISANT, Wales, Feb 1 In a warehouse a dozen miles to the northwest of Cardiff, the Royal Mint is running its machines through the night to keep up with demand for one of the big beneficiaries of the last year's political turmoil - gold and silver bullion.