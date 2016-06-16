MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
June 16 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group
* Says at Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum NCSP and Rosmorport signed key terms of RMP Taman LLC participants agreement
* Says agreement represents intent regarding joined implementation of project for construction of dry cargo district of Taman Seaport
* Says agreement outlines terms on which NCSP may acquire a share in capital RMP Taman LLC
* Says project shall be implemented in two stages, total investments in concession properties are estimated at 60 billion roubles ($911.13 million) for stage one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8525 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.