June 16 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group

* Says at Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum NCSP and Rosmorport signed key terms of RMP Taman LLC participants agreement

* Says agreement represents intent regarding joined implementation of project for construction of dry cargo district of Taman Seaport

* Says agreement outlines terms on which NCSP may acquire a share in capital RMP Taman LLC

* Says project shall be implemented in two stages, total investments in concession properties are estimated at 60 billion roubles ($911.13 million) for stage one