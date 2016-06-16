BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
June 16 Cascades Inc :
* Will build a new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon
* US$64 million investment includes new converting lines that are scheduled for commissioning at end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.
LLANTRISANT, Wales, Feb 1 In a warehouse a dozen miles to the northwest of Cardiff, the Royal Mint is running its machines through the night to keep up with demand for one of the big beneficiaries of the last year's political turmoil - gold and silver bullion.