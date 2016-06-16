BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 16 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Enrollment has been completed in ongoing storm study
* Remain on track to report top-line results during mid-2016
* To report top-line data from phase 1b clinical trial of selinexor in combination with some agents over next 18 months
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million