BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 16 Scientific Games
* Scientific Games' partnership with Georgia Lottery Corporation extended for seven years
* To continue to provide instant games and cooperative services program SM with 7-year extension of current instant games contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: