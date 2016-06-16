June 16 Iron Mountain Inc :
* CMA completes phase 2 review and approves recall
acquisition
* United Kingdom's competition and markets authority
completed its phase 2 review of Iron Mountain's acquisition of
Recall Holdings Limited
* CMA has cleared acquisition of all of Recall's facilities
and operations in UK except for C21 Data Services Ltd
* C21 Data Services Ltd which operates in Aberdeen and
Dundee areas of Scotland must be divested
* C21 business will be operated pursuant to Iron Mountain's
"hold separate" commitments until divestiture is complete
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)