BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa
* Gol announces extension of the expiration time for its private exchange offers
* Extending expiration time for private exchange offers until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency