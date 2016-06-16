BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc
* Navig8 chemical tankers inc. Enters into sale and leaseback agreements with cmb financial leasing co. ltd. For three 37,000 dwt product oil/chemical tankers
* Expected net proceeds from transaction will be $91.2 million
* Portion of proceeds will be utilized to repay existing loans used to finance vessels' newbuilding contracts
* Company has entered into 7-year bareboat charters with cmb for vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency