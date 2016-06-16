June 16 Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc

* Navig8 chemical tankers inc. Enters into sale and leaseback agreements with cmb financial leasing co. ltd. For three 37,000 dwt product oil/chemical tankers

* Expected net proceeds from transaction will be $91.2 million

* Portion of proceeds will be utilized to repay existing loans used to finance vessels' newbuilding contracts

* Company has entered into 7-year bareboat charters with cmb for vessels