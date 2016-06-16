June 16 The Kroger Co:

* Says In 2016, Expect To Contribute Approximately $260 Mln To Multi Employer pension funds - sec filing

* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store associates in little rock, nashville, southern california, fry's in arizona

* "long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate guidance is 8-11%, plus a dividend that we expect to increase over time" Source - 1.usa.gov/21oyl9J Further company coverage: [ ]