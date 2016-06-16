BRIEF-Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in U.S.
* Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The Kroger Co:
* Says In 2016, Expect To Contribute Approximately $260 Mln To Multi Employer pension funds - sec filing
* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store associates in little rock, nashville, southern california, fry's in arizona
"long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate guidance is 8-11%, plus a dividend that we expect to increase over time"
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company.