BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 16 Moody'S
* Moody's has upgraded $650 mln of outstanding debt for Citi Field to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook on the rating
* Upgrade of outstanding debt for citi field to investment grade reflects improved liquidity position tied to mets' 2015 world series run (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Titans of Mavericks Llc - filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in United States bankruptcy court for central district of California Source text for Eikon:
ACCRA, Feb 1 Ghana's new government has inherited a budget deficit "closer to double digits" as a percentage of GDP and debts from state owned enterprises and government ministries of 7 billion cedis ($1.6 billion), Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on Wednesday.