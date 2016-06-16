BRIEF-Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein
June 16 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Tomorrow Focus to become HolidayCheck Group AG
* Madison Square Garden Co - unit entered deal through which it acquired 62.5pct common equity interest, $8.7 million preferred equity interest in tao holdings
* NIIT Ltd says Rohit Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation as CFO