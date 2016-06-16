BRIEF-Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in U.S.
* Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in the United States
June 16 Cintas Corp :
* Cintas and Google collaborating on smart garment technology
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company.