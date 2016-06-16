BRIEF-Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Signaux Girod SA :
* Reports H1 net loss group share of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus a loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 2.0 million euros versus a loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OsEYa1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Madison Square Garden Co - unit entered deal through which it acquired 62.5pct common equity interest, $8.7 million preferred equity interest in tao holdings
* NIIT Ltd says Rohit Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation as CFO