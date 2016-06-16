UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Says it has reached agreement with the club Atletico de Madrid to transfer rights of Osvaldo Nicolas Fabian Gaitan for 25 million euros ($28.1 million)
* Player to pass medical examinations and sign an employment agreement with Atletico de Madrid Source text: bit.ly/1UXA5SC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources