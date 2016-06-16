BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and updates financial outlook for fiscal 2017
June 16 BlackRock Inc :
* BlackRock closes on purchase of 50 percent interest in Texas Wind Project
* BlackRock real assets has entered into an agreement to purchase GE Energy Financial Services' 50% interest in Grandview Wind Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and updates financial outlook for fiscal 2017
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.