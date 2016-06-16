BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 16 Dow Chemical Co :
* Dow is first company to receive trading license in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
* Trading license will allow co to deliver products in areas of sustainable development, energy-efficiency, oil and gas, alternative energy and water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations