BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16 Moody's
* Moody's: Saudi Arabia's cabinet approval for national transformation program is credit positive for sovereign and banks
* Saudi Arabian cabinet's approval of the country's national transformation program 2020 is credit positive for the sovereign and banks
* Expects that lower fiscal dependence on oil revenues and a more diversified economy will also reduce volatility in Saudi Arabia's economic growth Source text for Eikon:
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.