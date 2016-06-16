BRIEF-First Hawaiian prices secondary offering of 25 mln shares
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share
June 16 Andela Inc:
* Says sold $23.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $23.9 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1ttkZ12
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share