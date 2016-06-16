BRIEF-Strides Shasun had working capital sanction of 1.55 bln rupees in 2009 from IDBI Bank
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had an aggregate working capital sanction of 1.55 billion rupees in year 2009 from IDBI Bank, part of consortium bankers
June 16 Spineguard SA :
* Receives U.S. FDA clearance to market PediGuard Threaded DSG device
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
* Biogen completes separation of global hemophilia business, bioverativ