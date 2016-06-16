BRIEF-VF Corporat announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings date
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Bar Harbor Bankshares:
* On June 16, 2016, Gerry Shencavitz notified co he will retire as executive vice president, cfo, treasurer
* Bar Harbor Bankshares says Bradford Kopp has agreed to serve as interim CFO of the company, effective as of august 15, 2016
* Kopp will be paid $40,000 per month for his services - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.