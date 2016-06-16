BRIEF-VF Corporat announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings date
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Husky Energy Inc :
* Husky energy begins steam operations at Edam West and provides thermal update
* Has commenced steam operations at 4,500 barrels per day (bbls/day) Edam West Thermal in Saskatchewan
* By end of this year, more than 40 per cent of Husky's overall production is expected to come from low sustaining capital projects
* Combined production from Lloyd Thermals and Tucker is now 85,000 bbls/day and is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.