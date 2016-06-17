June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has made offer for Topsil's silicon business

* NSIG's offer for Topsil's silicon business it at a price on debt-free basis of 335 million Danish crowns ($50.69 million)

* To make further announcements to market when board has evaluated offer, which is expected to happen in connection with EGM on June 17 at latest

* NSIG is China-based holding group, which on June 17 announced final results of offer for Finnish Okmetic

