June 16 Orthopediatrics Corp:

* Files for IPO of up to $75 mln - SEC filing

* Says intend to apply to have common stock approved for listing on Nasdaq global market under the symbol "KIDS"

* Says Piper Jaffray, Stifel, William Blair, BTIG are underwriters to IPO Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UR6Wv2