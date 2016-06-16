BRIEF-First Hawaiian prices secondary offering of 25 mln shares
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share
June 16 Orthopediatrics Corp:
* Files for IPO of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Says intend to apply to have common stock approved for listing on Nasdaq global market under the symbol "KIDS"
* Says Piper Jaffray, Stifel, William Blair, BTIG are underwriters to IPO Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UR6Wv2
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share