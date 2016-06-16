June 16 Corridor Resources Inc
* Corridor announces impact on reserves due to the new
Brunswick government's decision to continue hydraulic fracturing
moratorium
* Engaged glj to assess extent of impact of nb decision on
corridor's reserves as set forth in original reserves report
* Updated reserves report demonstrates that nb decision has
resulted in a material reduction in corridor's undeveloped
reserves
* Expects reduction in net present value of its proved plus
probable reserves calculated at a discount factor of 10% will
lead to an impairment loss
