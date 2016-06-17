UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 16 (Reuters) -
* Salesforce also made a bid for LinkedIn, CEO Benioff confirms- Recode
* Goldman Sachs was the banker Salesforce used for the bid- Recode, citing Salesforce CEO
* Salesforce was primarily interested in LinkedIn's recruiting business- Recode, citing sources
* LinkedIn was already deep into negotiations with Microsoft when Salesforce made its approach - Recode, citing sources
Source (on.recode.net/1YvsPmL) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: