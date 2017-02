June 17 Morphosys

* Says Case Study Report From Ongoing Clinical Phase 2a Study With Mor208 In Patients With Different Subtypes Of Relapsed Or Refractory Non Hodgkin's lymphoma (nhl) published in the journal of medical case reports.

* Says Clinical Case Report of a Blood Cancer (DLBCL) Patient Shows Long-Lasting Complete Remission of Currently 26 Months under MOR208 Treatment