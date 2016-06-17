June 17 Kungsleden AB :

* Issues bond loan of 600 million Swedish crowns ($72.03 million)

* Proceeds from bond issue will be used to refinance Kungsleden's bond loan 2013/2016 of 700 million crowns

* Bond loan pays a floating rate coupon corresponding to STIBOR 3-month plus 3.5 percent which corresponds to an initial coupon of about 3 percent ($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns)