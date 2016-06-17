Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Velto Cars SA :
* Under its 2016-2017 investment plan to reorganize its capital group structure and to focus on holding company activities
* Under its 2016-2017 strategy to actively seek for new acquisitions
* Under its 2016-2017 to launch another business area (except current) focused on retail distribution of drugs
* Plans to change its name to Centuria Group SA
* To call extraordinary shareholder meeting in month to vote on changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)