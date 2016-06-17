June 17 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Acquires first portfolio in Spain

* Portfolio is made up of about 115,000 loans

* Total investment amounts to just over 22 million euros ($24.73 million)

* Has acquired diversified portfolio of non-performing banking claims originated by four regional Spanish banks

* Estimated remaining collections (ERC) amounts to about 48 million euros over 120 months